Twitter Brings Up Cee-Lo’s Rape Allegations After His Rant Against Female Rappers!!

Cee-Lo is once again being dragged on Twitter after he called over several prominent female rappers — they are reminding him that he was once accused of rape.

During a recent interview with Far Out, Cee-Lo called out the three biggest female rappers in Hip-Hop — Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone,” he said. “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

He added, “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. It comes at what cost?”

In 2013, the star pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of giving the drug Ecstasy to a woman who also accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2012. He was not charged with the rape as there was not enough evidence.

Twitter didn’t waste time reminding him of his alleged shady past.