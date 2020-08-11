Home Entertainment Twitter Brings Up Cee-Lo’s Rape Allegations After His Rant Against Female Rappers!!

Twitter Brings Up Cee-Lo’s Rape Allegations After His Rant Against Female Rappers!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Cee-Lo is once again being dragged on Twitter after he called over several prominent female rappers — they are reminding him that he was once accused of rape.

During a recent interview with Far Out, Cee-Lo called out the three biggest female rappers in Hip-Hop — Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone,” he said. “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©