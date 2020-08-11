TSRPOLITICS: 2 CHAINZ FLEXES HIS RIGHT TO VOTE

Following his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross and less than 90 days until the November election, 2 Chainz has been staying busy. The ATL rapper teamed up with Michelle Obama and When We All Vote to reach out to the formerly incarcerated to help get them resources to get registered for November’s Presidential election.

This election touches everybody, from people of color, to young people as well as people who were formerly incarcerated,” said 2 Chainz. “The elected officials we are voting for make decisions on stuff we’ve been seeing play out in our communities every day, like police brutality. Now is the time to make our voices heard loud and clear.”

Michelle Obama and When We All Vote continues to spread education regarding elections and voting rights. 18 million Americans with past convictions can vote right now — many may not know it because of confusing or overwhelming state laws. And as of 2016, one in every 13 Black Americans could not vote as of 2016 due to a felony conviction, and in four states — Virginia, Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee, that number increases to one in every five.