TSR Updatez: Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Offers $100K Reward For Information Regarding 1997 Disappearance-She Calls It A “Publicity Stunt”

Earlier this year, Netflix had everybody watching the popular show, #TigerKing and with its popularity one question still needed answered—“Where was Don Lewis, #CaroleBaskin’s husband?” Welp, it looks like his family is ready to get to the bottom of the 1997 disappearance and is offering a $100,000 reward.

According to @USAToday, the family of Don Lewis held a press conference to announce an independent investigation into his disappearance.

“We really need someone to come forward in the case with information,” family spokesman Jack Smith said during a Monday news conference in Tampa, Fla. He continued, “And there’s a lot of people out there that have information but they’re scared to come forward. There’s people with animals — exotic animals — that are scared if they come forward, they’re gonna lose their animals somehow.”

In response, Carole stated this was a “publicity stunt.”

“It’s been my policy not to discuss pending litigation until it’s been resolved,” she wrote. “I had told some news outlets that I thought the press conference on Aug. 10 was just a publicity stunt, but at that time was not aware there would be pending litigation,” according to the Associate Press.

As we previously reported, authorities announced they were looking into new leads, as it related to the case back in March.