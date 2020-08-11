TSR Updatez: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Subpoenas His Separate Financial Records-Reportedly Considering Asking Judge For $1M To “Maintain Status Quo” Until Divorce Is Final

The Dr. Dre divorce drama continues. Now, his estranged wife Nicole Young wants to look into all of the coinzzz he has made. She has subpoenaed Dre for his separate financial records for the last 10 years.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, “Dr. Dre’s wife has subpoenaed the Hip Hop mogul’s longtime accountant for copies of all of his business and accounting records going back 10 YEARS.”

The rap mogul is not here for any of it, chile. He responded to the filing and stated that he has been keeping his business separate throughout their union, “throughout our marriage, I have maintained separate books and records regarding my separate property and my separate property business entities.”

He continues, “I object to the production of such documents which contain my private information as well as my confidential business information that involves third parties as well. For example‚ there is no basis for the production of my confidential employee employment records.”

Dre’s people say that their joint tax information should suffice.

Also, Nicole Young is reportedly considering asking a judge to force Dre to give her over $ 1 milli now. This is because she would like to ‘maintain the financial status quo’ until the divorce is final.

As previously reported, the couple is divorcing after 25 years and almost $1 billion is up for grabs.