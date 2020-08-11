TSR Exclusive: Alleged Side Chick Of Tommi Walker Is Shopping Around Alleged Videos Of Him In A Compromising Position

We were able to check out the videos and the man in the video very closely resembles Tommi Walker and even has a veryy similar tattoo on his leg that reads “Ruby”.

The alleged side chick has two videos. One video shows a man who resembles Tommi asleep in a hotel room. There is a more explicit video which she claims show the aftermath of something inappropriate.

The woman is an IG model from Dallas, Texas. She claims another woman was also involved with Tommi at a later date.

We have chosen not to share the videos for many reasons but the source is motivated to get the videos to a news outlet.