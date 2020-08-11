Trump against NFL season if players kneel during anthem

President Donald Trump has once again made his feelings about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem abundantly clear, as he appeared Clay Travis’ Fox Sports radio show Tuesday morning that he hopes the NFL season does not happen if players choose to protest.

“You have to stand for your flag, and you have to respect your flag and your country,” Trump said. “You’re making millions of dollars a year playing a sport you’d be playing anyway, they’d be playing it on the weekends. And they have to respect their country. If they don’t, frankly, if the NFL didn’t open I’d be very happy. If they don’t stand for their flag and stand strongly, I’d be very happy if they didn’t open.”

Multiple players have expressed their plans to kneel during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality, as nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd has caused athletes in all major American sports to speak out. Since the NBA has resumed, almost every player has knelt during the national anthem and players have phrases like “Black Lives Matter” on the backs of their jerseys.

For Trump, protesting during the anthem appears to be a sign of disrespect to America as a whole, even though Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling in 2016, has made it clear that he was specifically protesting police brutality and to raise awareness of racism in society.

The NFL season is currently slated to begin on Sept. 10, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Houston Texans.