Travis Scott Accused of Transitioning After Sharing Video of Him Using Lash Filter

Teasing that he’s back in the studio to record some new music, the Grammy-nominated rapper shares on Instagram Stories a video of him using Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit filter.

Travis Scott (II) wanted to get his fans excited by teasing that he would release new music soon through his social media account. However, rather than his music, people’s attention was more focused towards the filter that the Grammy-nominated rapper used in the video shared on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 11.

In the said short clip, Travis used Kylie Jenner‘s Lip Kit Instagram filter as he filmed himself sitting inside a recording studio. The rapper went for an all-white outfit in a loose T-shirt and a baseball cap that he paired with a chain necklace. The video was left captionless.

Some couldn’t hold back their laughter after seeing Travis sporting makeup and eyelashes in the clip, while some others even went as far as accusing the “Sicko Mode” rapper of transitioning. “I would literally kms if both my father and spouse/S.O transitioned,” one person said, referring to Kylie’s parent, Caitlyn Jenner. “I know he can’t wait for those struggle box braids to get to bra strap length,” someone else commented.

“Hold on Travista! I see you there beauty. Looks like there’s something new transitioning,” one other mocked him, while a number of people simply said, “Sus filter.” On the other hand, an individual wrote, “Looking sus.”

Travis has yet to respond to the accusation.

In related news, Travis recently wished his ex Kylie a happy birthday on Instagram. Unlike her sisters who posted a lengthy birthday message, the “Highest in the Room” rapper simply shared several photos of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star with their daughter Stormi Webster along with a number of birthday cakes emoticons.

In one of the photos the rapper shared, Kylie could be seen looking at the little girl sweetly as the latter played something on her phone. Another photo was a throwback snap of her and Stormi lying on a bed together.