Tracy Morgan Demands That Estranged Wife Drop His Last Name As Divorce Proceedings Continue

Roommates, although the soon-to-be former couple just filed last month, the divorce proceedings between Tracy Morgan and his estranged wife Megan Wollover is heating up. Reportedly, Tracy is asking for joint custody of their daughter Maven, 7, suggesting that both sides pay child support for her—-and finally that Megan should revert back to her maiden name and drop his permanently.

However, according to court documents, Megan Wollover stated that she and Tracy Morgan have a prenuptial agreement and that both sides have acquired property and other assets during their nearly five years of marriage and she wants them split up in accordance with the pre-nup. She also said she has “inadequate means of support” for herself and Maven and wants alimony, child support and primary custody of their daughter.

Meanwhile, Tracy revealed that they were having relationship problems for over six months and these differences ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage. He agreed that their property and assets be split according to the prenup and that the agreement should dictate alimony payments.

As we previously reported, Tracy recently spoke on his decision to divorce, saying “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Tracy and Megan initially announced their engagement back in 2012, and got married three years later in 2015. Their wedding was just 14 months after Tracy’s tragic highway accident involving a Walmart truck that left him fighting for his life.

