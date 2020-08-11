Tiny Defends Zonnique’s Thoughts About Marriage Being A Bigger Commitment Than A Child: “Just Because You Get Married Doesn’t Mean You’re Going To Stay Married”

Zonnique and her boo Bandhunta Izzy are over the moon about the announcement of their baby girl, but criticism from some fans have brought mama bear, Tiny Harris, out to set a few things straight!

After Zonnique dropped her maternity photos, some folks started to question her wanting to be the mother of her man’s child as opposed to his wife. Z spoke out, making it clear that marriage is a bigger commitment to her than having a baby, and Tiny spoke to Page Six to double down on her daughter’s decision.

“Zonnqiue is a very well-rounded woman. She’s not ‘fast’,” Tiny said. “I was not married and I turned out fine. I did not struggle–I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a good life. Zonnique lived a great life; she did not want for anything.”

She continued saying, “And just because you get married doesn’t mean you’re going to stay married. A lot of times that is just as hard on a kid–when their parents split–so either way, some of the outcomes turn out to be he same.”

As we previously reported, Zonnique opened up about not wanting to be married at her young age, but is open to idea, especially because her man Izzy might be on board.

Tiny came to Zonnique’s defense a few days ago after a commenter told her to teach Z “not to be a baby mama but to be a wife.” Tiny’s response was nothing short of protective, saying that Nique Nique and her baby girl are going to be good regardless.

