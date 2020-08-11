The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, And More Performing At VMAs

You won’t want to miss this!
If you thought the pandemic was going to slow down award season, then you thought wrong, because the MTV Video Music Awards are back and better than ever!
Renaissance woman Keke Palmer is set to host this year. She made the exciting announcement on social media last week.
With her laundry list of TV and movie roles, including a Facebook Watch show where she plays five different characters, there’s no doubt that Keke’s going to put on a show.
But that’s not all! The 2020 VMAs performance lineup is stacked with some of music’s biggest names. Here’s who fans can expect to see:
The Weeknd
Roddy Ricch
Maluma
CNCO
BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin are also scheduled to hit the stage.
Fans can catch these live performances, Keke Palmer, and more when the MTV VMA’s airs Sunday, August 30th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
