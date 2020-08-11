The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, And More Performing At VMAs

Bradley Lamb
You won’t want to miss this!

If you thought the pandemic was going to slow down award season, then you thought wrong, because the MTV Video Music Awards are back and better than ever!

Renaissance woman Keke Palmer is set to host this year. She made the exciting announcement on social media last week.

With her laundry list of TV and movie roles, including a Facebook Watch show where she plays five different characters, there’s no doubt that Keke’s going to put on a show.

But that’s not all! The 2020 VMAs performance lineup is stacked with some of music’s biggest names. Here’s who fans can expect to see:

The Weeknd


Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

Most recent projects: The Weeknd was featured in the critically acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems and he released his fourth studio album After Hours this March.

Nominations: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best R,amp;B Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing

Roddy Ricch


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Most recent projects: In 2019, the rapper released his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts, and spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the list. His most notable songs are “The Box,” “High Fashion,” and “Big Stepper.”

Nominations: Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop Video

Maluma


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Most recent projects: The Colombian singer released his fourth studio album 11:11 last year. It reached number one on the US Top Latin Albums on Billboard and has now gone five times platinum. Notable songs from the album include “11 pm,” “No Se Me Quita,” and “HP.”

Nominations: Best Latin Video

CNCO


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Most recent projects: In 2019, the Latin American boy band released an EP titled Que Quienes Somos. The group has won several awards including Premios Juventud, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin AMAs, and more.

Nominations: Best Quarantine Performance, Best Choreography

BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin are also scheduled to hit the stage.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Both BTS and Doja Cat are nominated for three awards, while J Balvin locked in four nominations.

Fans can catch these live performances, Keke Palmer, and more when the MTV VMA’s airs Sunday, August 30th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

