'The Real' To Add Male Co-Host To Lineup

Bradley Lamb
Following the recent exit of Amanda Seales, daytime talk show The Real is reportedly looking for a new male cohost to join the team — for the first time ever.

“The Real is looking at getting two new cohosts for the next season. Pre-production starts next week and they’re being very, very tight lipped about who it’ll be, but they’re looking at a new female and a new male cohost to join the current ladies,” a source told HollywoodLife. “You will definitely see diversity amongst the two new hosts.”

