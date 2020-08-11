‘The Real’ To Add Male Co-Host To Lineup

Following the recent exit of Amanda Seales, daytime talk show The Real is reportedly looking for a new male cohost to join the team — for the first time ever.

“The Real is looking at getting two new cohosts for the next season. Pre-production starts next week and they’re being very, very tight lipped about who it’ll be, but they’re looking at a new female and a new male cohost to join the current ladies,” a source told HollywoodLife. “You will definitely see diversity amongst the two new hosts.”

They are yet to confirm any names. After Seales walked away, longtime cohost Tamera Mowry-Housley also walked.

“There were names being thrown out like KeKe Palmer and Tiny Harris but neither are going to happen due to other obligations,” the source shared with the publication. “An announcement is expected very, very soon.”

Does the show need some male energy, or should they stick to the all-female lineup?