The price of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s handbag will blow your mind

Looking at their presentable best is an important part in the lives of Bollywood stars. For this, the actors don’t mind shelling out big bucks on brands for clothes and accessories. As we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan ranks as one of the most stylish celebrities in B – town, but it looks like that tag comes at a price and a rather hefty one.

It was on January 12, 2020, when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan had returned to Mumbai and as always, the Pataudi trio was a visual treat for all their fans. While Kareena looked stunning as usual in a black pantsuit and beige boots, what caught the attention of netizens was her Birkin Bag. The fashion police were quick to track the bag down online and found out that you would need to cough up $18,237 that roughly comes up to Rs 12,94,626 if you want to be spotted with one like Kareena. Take a look at the beauty below!

In fact, Kareena boasts a pretty impressive collection of the handbags including brands like Gucci, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi, and some more of Hermes Birkins, all of which range between Rs. 8-14 lakh.