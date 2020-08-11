The Note 20 will have a Mystic Blue color option in India

With the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung is adorning the Note line with new “Mystic” colors. That’s the branding for the textured effect that you’ll find on the chassis of the phone. It’s less of a fingerprint magnet than the Aura Glow of the Note 10, but it’s also more subdued as a result. At launch, the company introduced five color options it called Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

Even with that colorful lineup, Samsung is also offering a new Mystic Blue color in India (via Android Authority). Samsung isn’t selling it on its website yet, showing only the Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Green versions at the time of posting.

@UniverseIce @MaxWinebach Note20 Mystic Red / Blue / Pink pic.twitter.com/HkN8KK4K1d — powered by.plasma (@TEQHNIKACROSS) August 6, 2020

Aside from the Mystic Blue shade, the Note 20 will also get a Mystic Red and Mystic Pink version in South Korea. Samsung often offers its phones in non-standard colors to broaden their lifetime appeal, and the Note 20 is no exception. As time goes on, Samsung will likely trim down color options to only the most in-demand ones, so it’s best to grab the more outlandish ones sooner rather than later if they strike your fancy.

Would you be interested in any of these colors coming to the U.S.? Let us know in the comments below.