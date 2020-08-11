The ‘NBA league leaders in triple-doubles’ quiz

Luka Doncic had a good weekend.

On Saturday, Doncic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season in a 136-132 OT win over the Bucks. His 36/14/19 line certainly left an indelible mark on the soon-to-be back-to-back MVP winner. Doncic looked like an MVP himself in that game, but he won’t be taking home that award, at least not this season. Good news for the 21-year-old superstar is that he could win the Most Improved Award instead. Dallas will need Doncic to finish the season strong, as he and the Mavs seem destined to square off with one of the two L.A. teams in the first round of the playoffs.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Doncic will finish the 2019-20 regular season with the most triple-doubles in the league. So with that in mind, how many of the NBA league leaders in triple-doubles since the 1950-51 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!