The Most OMG Facts We Learned About Brad Pitt & J.Lo From the 10 Things You Don’t Know Premiere

1. Stripper Sisters

Lopez launched her acting career at just 17-years-old, and not too long after, became a recurring Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color. Then 1997 rolled around, when—as her fans are surely already aware—J.Lo scored the role of a lifetime (and her first leading one!): Selena Quintanilla in Selena.

Since then, Lopez has starred in a wide range of films, including the 2019 dramedy Hustlers. And to prepare for her role, Cardi B—who was a popular stripper in New York City before she launched her rap career—helped J.Lo learn to work the pole! The process was grueling,” as Lopez described in one interview: “It was so hard and I would literally dread going…it was so painful learning it!”

But of course, she persevered. The actress was so dedicated to master the craft that she placed portable stripper poles in her homes in Miami, Los Angeles and New York.

If that weren’t enough, Lopez also turned to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for guidance! A.Rod, as she once explained, took her to real-life strip clubs so she could get the full experience.

Ultimately, Lopez described the entire process as “learning how to ride a bike when you’re 40 years old!”