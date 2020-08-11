The biggest boom or bust players for every NFL team in 2020

Going into the 2020 season, there are many players whose expected performance have a high scale of variability. These boom or bust players could be difference makers — either positively or negatively — based on how they play this season.
Simmons is one of the most versatile NFL defensive prospects the league has seen in years, with the ability to play either linebacker or safety due to his elite speed. The Cardinals desperately need more playmakers on defense, and while Simmons is capable, it could be asking a lot to rely on the rookie.
A 2018 first-round pick by the Ravens, Hurst disappointed in his first two seasons. Still, the Falcons seem confident in his ability, using him to replacing Austin Hooper at tight end this season. He has big shoes to fill after Hooper recorded more than 70 catches in each of the last two seasons.
Brown has been the talk of Ravens training camp because of his conditioning after fighting a nagging foot issue in his rookie season. He was still Baltimore’s No. 1 wideout, and showed flashes of what made him a star at Oklahoma. The Ravens offense is unlikely to air it out this year, but Brown is capable of big numbers.
Singletary was great as a change of pace back during his rookie season behind Frank Gore. He has a chance to be Buffalo’s bell cow back this season, though there’s some skepticism he can hold up in that role at 5-foot-7. Rookie Zack Moss stands as insurance.
Carolina had a lot of great options with the seventh overall pick in the draft, but they trusted Brown to anchor their defensive line. Now one of the faces of an extremely raw defense, Brown is taking on more responsible than a typical rookie.
Montgomery had a disappointing season as Chicago’s starting running back in his first year, averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. Some of the blame could be put on a banged up Bears offensive line, though there is some question if Montgomery has the burst to be a star in the NFL. If he doesn’t play better this season, the Bears could be looking for another running back next offseason.
Burrow had one of the best passing seasons in college football history last year, earning him the Heisman Trophy and first overall pick in the draft. Rookie quarterbacks can be a crapshoot, but Burrow has all the weapons he needs in Cincinnati’s offense.
After a solid rookie season, Mayfield’s 2019 season was a disaster. He saw most of his numbers decline and threw 21 interceptions despite the addition of Odell Beckham. Cleveland has added tight end Austin Hooper and multiple offensive linemen, but it remains to be seen what Mayfield can do with a new coaching staff.
Vander Esch was a difference maker for the Cowboys defense in his rookie season, but a neck injury disrupted his 2019 season. With key losses to the defensive roster, Dallas needs Vander Esch to stay on the field, though a history of neck injuries makes that far from a guarantee.
Lock went 4-1 as the Broncos starter late last season, showing both good and bad in his rookie season. Denver has loaded the roster with more skill position talent, signing Melvin Gordon and drafting wideouts Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. The ceiling is high with the new weapons, but Lock will also see far more challenges than he did in his brief rookie showing.
Hockenson had plenty of hype as the eighth overall pick last year. After a great Week 1, he was quiet the rest of the way. The return of Matthew Stafford should certainly help Hockenson in his second year, though he’s already faced some second-year scrutiny, starting camp on the COVID-19 list.
To the chagrin of Packers fans, the team didn’t make a notable receiver addition in the offseason. That means they’ll be counting on Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard to step up behind Davante Adams this season. After a disappointing second season, Valdes-Scantling has a broad range of possible outcomes in his third year.
Fuller has made himself known on the field over the last two years, but he continues to miss far too much time to injuries. He’s averaged just over 10 games per season in four years, though Fuller has an opportunity to step up this season with the loss of DeAndre Hopkins.
A record-breaking running back at Wisconsin, Taylor has all the physical talent in the world but was often criticized for play mishaps in college. He will battle Marlon Mack for the starting job in Indianapolis, and could be a boon for the Colts if he becomes the primary runner.
Minshew was such a pleasant surprise for the Jaguars in his rookie season that they traded Nick Foles in the offseason, effectively handing the Washington State alum the starting job. His 21/6 TD/INT last season shows the upside, but Minshew will also be forced to carry a roster that isn’t great.
The Chiefs spent their first-round pick on Edwards-Helaire, and he will be thrown into the fire immediately after Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season. Edwards-Helaire seems like a perfect fit for the Chiefs offense, showing gifted talent as a receiver and the ability to run between the tackles. However, the team has several fallback options if Edwards-Helaire isn’t ready.
Ruggs was a draft pick that would have made Al Davis excited, showing off 4.27 second 40 speed at the NFL Combine. The first-round pick’s production at Alabama wasn’t as elite as some of his teammates, however, so it will be interesting to see if he’s capable of being the No. 1 wideout the Raiders expect.
Herbert has big shoes to fill after Philip Rivers left in free agency. The Chargers aren’t going to rush their rookie quarterback, with veteran Tyrod Taylor likely beginning the season under center. Herbert’s performance at Oregon was somewhat inconsistent, but the Chargers strong roster does give him rookie upside.
The Rams traded Brandin Cooks in the offseason, promoting Reynolds to the all-important No. 3 wide receiver spot in the offense. Reynolds has had some highlight games during his three-year career, but has yet to show the consistency the team needs. While he will get first dibs on the spot, LA drafted Van Jefferson as a fallback option.
Williams was a surprise rookie standout in eight games before tearing his ACL. He should be ready for Week 1, and there is more pressure on Williams this year after Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out of the season. The return from ACL surgery isn’t always seamless, so Williams could have hiccups in his second year.
Smith did a nice job as Minnesota’s No. 2 tight end in his rookie season. With the loss of Stefon Diggs, there will be more pressure on the remaining offensive talent, including Smith. He’s likely to get more snaps alongside Kyle Rudolph, though it remains to be seen if he can make a second-year jump.
Newton sat on the free agent market for most of the offseason before the Patriots got him at a bargain price. Coming off a foot injury, there are questions if Newton still has the mobility that made him such an offensive threat in Carolina. The Patriots haven’t even guaranteed Newton the starting quarterback job, so he needs to show he’s healthy in camp.
Smith looked like a future building block in his 2018 rookie season, but the Saints opted to sign Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason after Smith struggled last year. There is still a role for Smith in the offense, especially after Ted Ginn left in free agency. Though, after last season’s struggles, Smith will need to show he’s worthy of snaps.
Jones generated a lot of offense in his rookie season but also a lot of mistakes, with 18 fumbles and 12 interceptions. The team didn’t do much to help him in the offseason, and the loss of left tackle Nate Solder could be a huge issue. The Giants future outlook could brighten or dim based on how Jones fares this season.
Darnold went 7-6 in his 13 starts last season, but he didn’t make the progress many expected with Adam Gase taking over. His numbers have been pedestrian in an offensive-charged league, but Darnold is just entering his age 23 season. The expectations remain high after the Jets revamped their offensive line.
Jackson played only three games in his return to Philadelphia due to injury, and also caused bad controversy on social media during the offseason. The Eagles retained Jackson on the roster, and his potential contribution as one of the best deep threats in football over the last decade was likely a big reason. Jackson has averaged an incredible 17.7 yards per catch in his rookie, but the Eagles need the oft-injured wideout to stay on the field at age 33.
After doing an admirable job replacing Le’Veon Bell in 2018, Conner had a rough 2019 season. He played only 10 games and had just 46 rushing yards per game, sparking the Steelers to draft another running back in the offseason. Conner has been put on notice entering his fourth year.
Pure speed is Mostert’s biggest strength, and he thrived with an opportunity in San Francisco late last season. Mostert had 5.6 yards per carry during the regular season and was terrific in the playoffs, but there remains skepticism if he can keep up his pace over a full season.
Reed had a breakout 2018 season with 10.5 sacks, but he wasn’t nearly as productive last year after starting the season suspended. Seattle desperately needs the 2018 version to return after losing Jadeveon Clowney.
The Bucs made noise in the offseason with the additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but they failed to find a definitive answer at running back despite struggling at that spot over the last several seasons. Jones is the expected starter in his third year, but his inconsistency probably doesn’t give fans much comfort.
Tennessee traded defensive line star Jurrell Casey, and Simmons’ rookie development was a big reason. Returning from a knee injury, Simmons prospered late in the year. There will be far more pressure on him in his second season.
Haskins looked like a deer in the headlights for much of his rookie season, but the team expects a big jump in his second year. A new coaching staff and mediocre offensive line talent does make the task more difficult, and the team might not hesitate to turn to veteran Alex Smith if he appears healthy and Haskins fails to make progress.