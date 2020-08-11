The biggest boom or bust players for every NFL team in 2020

Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports Images

Jackson played only three games in his return to Philadelphia due to injury, and also caused bad controversy on social media during the offseason. The Eagles retained Jackson on the roster, and his potential contribution as one of the best deep threats in football over the last decade was likely a big reason. Jackson has averaged an incredible 17.7 yards per catch in his rookie, but the Eagles need the oft-injured wideout to stay on the field at age 33.