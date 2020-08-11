The Best Apple Watch Accessories

While the Apple Watch Series 5 now dominates the scene, Apple and many other commercial vendors are still selling older, discounted models (like the Apple Watch Series 3), while the private market makes a brisk trade in some earlier versions of the timepiece. So, regardless of your budget, you can procure an Apple Watch if you really desire one. But your shopping list probably won’t end with that single product — you can safeguard your precious timepiece, snag a stylish charger, or buy a new strap for special occasions. The volume of Apple Watch accessories is legion, and we’ve found a few gems among them.

Best Apple Watch docks for the nightstand

Simpeak Charging Stand

Not only does this charging stand from Simpeak keep your Apple Watch battery juiced, but it also has four USB ports on the front for charging your iPad, iPhone, and other devices. We’ll admit it may not be the most eye-catching dock around, but what it lacks in style it makes up for in function. It supports the Apple Watch’s Nightstand mode, and it has a hollow interior for storing jewelry or neatly tucking away your charging cables. This stand is suitable for all Apple Watch series.

Teslyar Solid Wood Docking Station

Crafted from solid ash wood with a smooth, polished finish, this wooden docking station not only holds your iPhone and Apple Watch, but there’s space to charge your AirPods, too. The phone charger section is removable, and charging cables pass through grooves in the base for easy cable management.

Macally Apple Watch Stand

Here’s a sturdy bedside stand for displaying and charging your Apple Watch overnight. Rubber anti-slip grips keep your watch in place, while a weighted base ensures the stand doesn’t tip over. The charging cable is kept tidied away, thanks to a cable slot and circular cutout. With its brushed aluminum finish, this stand is adjustable, so you can always see your watch screen. It’s available in black or white and is compatible with all series of Apple Watch.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock

Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging dock not only provides a 5-watt magnetic charging module for your Apple Watch, but it also features a 7.5-watt wireless charging pad for your iPhone. Compatible with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS Max, and XS, as well as the latest Apple Watch Series 5, this dock comes in black or white and also has a 5-watt USB-A port — perfect for charging your power bank or AirPods. It supports the Apple Watch’s Nightstand mode, making it easy to use the alarm clock while your watch is charging.

Helix Dock for Apple Watch

Apple watches are pretty compact and neat — except for that long-tailed charging cord. The Helix Dock houses the magnetic charging cable and charger together in a single handy unit that is compatible with all Watch models. Wrap the cord around the barrel, insert the charger, and plug it in. There’s plenty of space to wrap Apple Watch’s 2-meter or 1-meter charging cable, and you can just balance your watch on top of it for charging right in the wall. The unit comes in black, white, and clear.

Elago W3 Stand

We love this clever Apple Watch stand, which is designed to turn your watch into a tiny Macintosh computer from yesteryear. It more or less fits any size of Apple Watch (though Apple Watch 4 owners say the fit is not great), and you will need to slot your own charging cable into place. The stand is made from a flexible silicone material, so it gently cushions your watch and won’t slide around on your nightstand or desktop. It works with Nightstand mode, and it looks great while also being practical — the design ensures your watch stays connected and charging, even if it gets bumped in the night. We keep it in the roster for now because it’s so cute, but it’s a much better fit for those who own a Series 3 or older watch than a Series 4 or 5.

Proper Apple Watch Stand

If you’re a minimalist, then this diminutive, aluminum stand might tick your boxes. It comes in a choice of silver and black or gold and navy, has a slot to accommodate your charging cable, and features micro-suction adhesive on the bottom to stop it from sliding around. The gently curving design and the unobtrusive size allow it to blend in easily with any room, and it works with Nightstand mode.

Aerb Bamboo Docking Station

This docking station is essentially an attractive block of bamboo with some well-placed grooves and hollows. It’s designed to act as a stand for both your Apple Watch and your iPhone. You’ll have to slide in your own cables. There’s a special groove for the Apple Watch cable, but the Lightning cable just comes through a hole in the back. The rounded bamboo finish is practical and blends in easily with most surroundings.

Spigen S350 Apple Watch Stand

This Watch Stand from Spigen is as simple as they come. If you don’t want anything fancy, then this is the stand you need. There is nothing special here — just snap the Apple Watch charger that comes in the box to the back of the stand, and you can position your watch in such a way that you can use Nightstand mode. This is compatible with Series 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the new Series 5.

Griffin WatchStand

Here’s a really smart idea at a fairly attractive price. Griffin’s stand actually employs the cable that comes with your Apple Watch and allows you to stick your watch at an easily viewable angle on the nightstand for recharging. You can wrap any excess cable inside the body to hide it from view. The base has padding to prevent it from slipping, and there’s a little lip that allows you to prop your iPhone below the watch.

Best Apple Watch docks and charging accessories for travel

Powlaken Magnetic Charging Cable

It’s dull, but a magnetic charging cable is likely to be a necessity, as you only get one charging cable in the box with your new Apple Watch. This is a good alternative to the official Apple charging cable — it’s 1 meter long and compatible with all generations of Apple Watch. A strong magnet makes it easy to adjust the angle of your watch — just hold the connector near the back of your watch, and it will automatically snap into place.

Moretek Charger Stand

Specifically designed for Apple Watch and AirPods, this two-in-one stand fits all five Apple Watch generations. The Moretek is constructed with durable, nonslip silicone material, so it stays put wherever you place it. The anti-scratch silicone protects your watch and AirPods from scratching. The unit lets you charge your Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time and helps you keep track of your AirPods. A stable structure and a hidden cable provide a clean look for your home.

Elevation Lab BatteryPro

The BatteryPro is an MFi-certified magnetic charger for your Apple Watch. It has a very large 8,000mAh battery inside that can provide several charges for your Apple Watch or other iOS devices. The charger has a strap for the watch to hold it securely in place, so it’s easy to charge it inside a bag without problems. You get a Micro USB cable to charge the BatteryPro in the box, but you’ll need your own cables to charge your Apple Watch or phone. The USB port can also put out 2.4A to charge your iPhone rapidly.

Trident Valet

It may look like a display case, but you can use the Valet to charge your Apple Watch and your iPhone simultaneously. Flip the transparent lid open, and you’ll find that the iPhone slots in neatly. There’s a built-in 2,600mAh battery in the Valet, making it a perfect travel companion. It can be charged using a standard USB to Micro USB cable, and there’s one supplied, though you will have to use your own Lightning and Watch cables. It comes in a textured black or brown finish, and there are five green LEDs on the front to show the remaining battery power.

Best Apple Watch straps, cases, and screen protectors

RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Case

With its customizable finish, the RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Case lets you create your own case. It’s designed in two parts, with seven frame colors and 11 rim colors to choose from — and each set includes an extra rim in the color of your choice, so you can mix and match to suit your mood. This case is compatible with all official Apple Watch bands and most third-party straps, too, and offers military grade drop protection of up to 4 feet. Designed from impact-resistant polymer with ShockSpread protection, it offers superior protection for your Apple Watch while being slim and lightweight. A raised bezel around the screen protects against scratches and bumps.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

With its matte finish body and flexible TPU construction, the Rugged Armor case by Spigen provides superior, yet stylish, protection for your Apple Watch. Its shock-absorbent layer keeps your phone safe, while a raised bezel gives additional screen protection. This case comes in black, white, olive green, or rose gold and is compatible with the Apple Watch 40mm Series 4 and 5 only.

JuQBanke Apple Watch Band

If you crave the softness of a silicone strap but prefer a more traditional buckle style than Apple provides for its native sport band, JuQBanke has your number. Apple’s name brand sport band may be a little large for smaller wrists, so being able to make the strap a bit tighter with extra holes is also an advantage. The soft, lightweight band is constructed with high-quality silicone materials and is waterproof and comfortable to wear. The metal parts are made of hypoallergenic nickel-free aluminum alloy. The JuQBanke comes in 10 colors, and you can buy a set of two for extra variety.

Protect your precious Apple Watch Series 4 or 5 watch face (44mm) with the iBlason case. Its raised front edges cover the sides of your screen to protect it when facedown. It’s made of flexible, sturdy TPU material for shock-resistance while still giving you access to all controls, buttons, sensors, and features. A four-color combo pack lets you customize your Watch’s look.

For those who want the benefit of an Apple Watch case but not the look of one, the Smiling Clear Case two-pack is the answer. Designed for the 40mm Series 4 and Series 5 models, this high-quality, anti-scratch TPU case with a built-in screen protector features precise cutouts for buttons and ports. The case front cover is 0.3mm and weighs 0.5 ounces, so it does not weigh down your wrist, and you will not lose touch sensitivity, either. The case covers the full front and curved edges of the watch to protect against scratches, drops, and bumps.

The gorgeous, colorful Marge Plus leather bands give you a wide choice of fresh, spot-on colors for any look or occasion. It’s sized for 6.3-inch to 7.9-inch wrists for the Apple Watch Band Series 5, 4 (44mm), 3, 2, and 1 (42mm). You can adjust the size to fit your wrist, while the soft leather is breathable and non-confining. It comes with a stainless steel, polished silver-colored classic buckle that locks your watch firmly to your wrist.

Burkley Case Padded Band

You’ll love the look and feel of these soft, genuine leather straps for the Apple Watch. Burkley is an expert at fashioning leather accessories, and these straps come in a choice of different finishes and with different buckle styles. The antique coffee finish with the classic buckle gets our vote, but you can pick whatever suits you. The clasp is included for your chosen size. You’ll find that the natural leather ages, so it looks even better when it’s worn-in.

Casetify Apple Watch Straps

If you’re not keen on Apple’s bands, then you can find a wide selection of strap designs at Casetify. In fact, you can design your own strap if you don’t like any of the countless designs on offer. There’s an app for Android or iOS, making it easy for you to design a strap with your own photos. You’ll also find a lot of funky designs on display, created by a diverse group of artists. Each strap is polycarbonate with stainless steel fixings, and you can customize the size.

X-Doria Defense Edge

This protective case can be snapped onto your Apple Watch, and it has a black rubber lining with an aluminum exterior in your choice of black, gold and blue, or silver. There are accurate cutouts to ensure easy access to watch functions, and it should safeguard against scratches and bumps. It’s a fairly minimal design, and the aluminum is intended to match the classy look of the Apple Watch, but it’s a matter of opinion whether it manages to do so.

