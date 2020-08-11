‘The Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Announces Her Engagement to Josh Wolfe

Instagram

The 32-year-old, who starred in and won season 21 of the ABC show, shares on Instagram some beautiful pictures from the moment her hunky lover pops the question.

Vanessa Grimaldi and her Canadian boyfriend Josh Wolfe are now getting closer to becoming husband and wife. “The Bachelor” alum took to Instagram on Monday, August 10 to share some beautiful pictures from the moment her hunky lover popped the question.

In the pictures, the newly-engaged couple was seen smiling happily. One picture saw the businessman hugging Vanessa as he kissed the top of her head, while one other featured the lovebirds walking in a pathway full of candlelight.

In one of the snaps, Josh was getting down on one knee while putting out a ring in front of her to ask her to marry him. Vanessa obviously said yes as they shared a warm hug and kiss. They apparently celebrated the romantic night with a glass of wine.

“August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged,” so Vanessa wrote in the caption.

Fellow “The Bachelor” alum Ashley Iaconetti wrote a congratulatory message in the comment section. “Awww congratulations!!! I felt this coming,” she said. Hannah Godwin also wrote, “Woooo!! Congrats!” Meanwhile, Christen Whitney commented, “congratulations you beautiful soul. You deserve so so much happiness.”

Vanessa and John have been so open about their romance. Back in December, Josh gushed over Vanessa in a loving message to celebrate their one-year anniversary. “One year ago, on December 11th, at exactly 11:14 PM you said I love you. You reciprocated,” he wrote alongside a picture of them kissing. “Hearing you say it back is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I had already fallen fast for you. But to hear you say you felt it too was something else.”

“I had finally found it. True love. Real love. That I feel at home anywhere I am, as long as I’m with you kind of love. I [heart emoji] you @vanessagrimaldi30 Here’s to continuing this journey we set out on a year ago today. Happy anniversary Koala #getsbettereveryday #love #1yearanniversary.”