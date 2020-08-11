Tevita Pangai Junior sacked by Brisbane Broncos

Broncos star Tevita Pangai Junior is set to be sacked by the club today, as he cops the ultimate consequence for breaching the NRL bubble by attending the opening of a barber shop.

His $650,000 contract will be torn up over the breach, according to multiple Brisbane-based reporters, including Nine News’ Ben Dobbin.

Pangai was one of a string of NRL players and members of coaching staff to break the bubble for social engagements last week but his was considered to be the most difficult to swallow, given the strict warning that followed earlier breaches and the fact that he became embroiled in a police operation, due to the barber shop’s links to the Mongols bikie gang.

According to a The Courier-Mail report, the Broncos board will argue that Pangai did more than just breach the NRL’s COVID-19 guidelines but also brought the club into disrepute by association with the bikie organisation.

On those grounds, they will hit him with a breach of contract notice, giving the highly-rated 24-year-old five days to respond if he wants to salvage his big-money deal.

The breach notice also follows an admission from Pangai that he had reached out to Roosters chairman Nick Politis in an attempt to get out of the Broncos and join the Roosters.

The Pangai saga is a new low point for Brisbane’s glamour club, with coach Anthony Seibold struggling to hang onto his position despite being in just the second year of a five year contract. Seibold is currently away from the club on leave to sort out personal issues related to his family.

Meanwhile club legend and high profile member of the Broncos coaching staff Allan Langer is on a two-week COVID hold for a bubble breach at the Caxton Hotel, which he visited for a private function.