Tesla stock split makes richly valued shares reachable again

Tesla is splitting its elevated shares in a 5-for-1 exchange, a move timed to make the stock price less expensive for individual investors after a recent run-up in valuation making it the world’s largest automaker by market capitalization. Its shares surged on the news in aftermarket trading.

The Silicon Valley electric-car manufacturer said Tuesday each shareholder of record on Aug. 21 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share. It will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.

Tesla has been a favorite stock for day traders and other retail investors, who have helped boost the shares to record highs. At one point last month, nearly 40,000 Robinhood account holders,nbsp;added shares,nbsp;of the automaker during a single four-hour span. That helped,nbsp;spawn a boom,nbsp;in shares of other electric-car companies — even those that have yet to actually produce a vehicle.

At their peak, the shares on July 20 hit a closing high of $1,643, more than quadruple a low in March of $361.22. In aftermarket trading Tuesday, Tesla rose as much as 8.4% to $1,490.

