Tennessee woman receives driver’s licence with picture of empty chair

“I was with my mum and we were going to eat lunch and I said, ‘You need to see this, this isn’t right,'” Jade Dodd told CNN affiliate WKRN.
“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my license fixed,'” Ms Dodd said.
“Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘Oh, I need my manager for this.'”
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told CNN the error happened when the wrong image was captured and saved to Ms Dodd’s profile.
“When the customer recently renewed her driver licence online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file,” Wes Moster, director of communications, said in a statement.
“When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a licence with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally.”
“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning’ and I was like ‘thanks,'” Ms Dodd said.