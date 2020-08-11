‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Unveils Newborn Son’s Name After Teasing Several Suggestions

Instagram

The MTV reality TV star announces the name of her little bundle of joy and explains the meaning of the moniker on Instagram, more than a week after giving birth to the baby boy.

–

Kailyn Lowry is bringing forth more details about her fourth baby. Three days after offering the world a first look at her newborn son and teasing several suggestions on how he should be called, the “Teen Mom 2” star finally unveiled the unique name picked for the latest addition to her growing family.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, August 10, the 28-year-old officially revealed that Creed is the name she chose for her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Along with a picture of her cradling the infant, she additionally spilled that the moniker means “guiding principle.” To E! News, she noted that her boy’s full name is Romello Creed Lopez.

<br />

The name revelation led to further questioning about where Kailyn got her inspiration from. One fan asked if it was related to NBC sitcom “The Office“, while another inquired, “His name is Creed?? Like the band??” In response, she clarified that it actually came from Michael B. Jordan‘s 2015 film, “Creed“, as she simply stated, “Like the movie.”

Kailyn Lowry responded to fans’ questions about inspiration behind baby boy’s name.

Before coming out with the name, Kailyn shared via Instagram Story that two of her eldest sons wanted different names for their baby brother. On Thursday, August 6, she confessed her followers, “Isaac wants to name the baby Jason. Linc wants to name the baby Austin.”

Kailyn gave birth to little Creed at 2:47 P.M. on July 30. The newborn weighed eight pounds and 15 ounces, and measured in 22.5 inches long at the time of his birth. On August 7, the TV personality showed off her bundle of joy through several pictures she shared exclusively with Us Weekly. One of which saw the infant surrounded by his three older siblings.

Aside from Creed, Kailyn shared 3-year-old Lux with Chris. She also has 10-year-old Issac from her relationship with Jonathan Rivera, and 6-year-old Lincoln was from hers with Javi Marroquin.