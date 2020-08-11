Taylor Swift Draws Mixed Reaction for Endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Instagram

Many point out the fact that the senator keeps innocent black people in jail longer than their sentence, with one telling the singer, ‘Why are you saying YES to a transphobe who hates poor people.’

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have Taylor Swift‘s full support. Shortly after the presidential candidate announced that he had appointed the senator as his vice-presidential running mate, the “Cardigan” singer took to her Twitter account to endorse the pair.

Her endorsement came after Harris said on her account to address her appointment, heaping praises on her partner. “[email protected] can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” so she said. “I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Taylor retweeted Harris’ post and simply added, “YES.”

The singer received mixed reaction upon her endorsement, with some people pointing out that the fact that Harris kept innocent black people in jail longer than their sentence. “taylor no ily but kamala puts innocent people in jail… what we really want is Taylor Swift 2020,” one replied underneath her post, as another person simply reacted with a GIF of Tyra Banks saying, “I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! How dare you?”

“Why are you saying YES to a transphobe who hates poor people & is also a cop (and much more) like ummm this isnt a girl boss moment,” another commented. “GIRL F**K YOU FOLKLORE WAS S**T U LIL INDIE GIRL WANNABE,” someone else said.

Some others, in the meantime, defended Taylor’s decision because endorsing Donald Trump would be a worse idea. “A lot of stans who don’t live in the US telling her to delete…. like what is she supposed to do? Endorse Trump? Yall are dumb,” an individual said. “why yall are telling her to delete? she can’t stay silent and the goal now is kicking trump and this is the only option to kick him.”