Taulia: Over 60% of Businesses Are More Interested in Early Payment as a Result of COVID-19

“COVID-19 has disrupted the entire business world and we want to do whatever we can to help businesses, small and large, to remain operational and competitive. As a result of COVID-19, we have seen a tremendous increase in early payment requests and demand for solutions to help manage financial processes electronically. The report sheds light on current business attitudes and behavior, which we hope to use to fuel more innovation to help our customers succeed,” states Cedric Bru, CEO, Taulia.

The full COVID-19: Effects on your business report can be viewed here.

