Tami Roman Weighs In on Tahiry Jose and Vado’s Choking Drama

The drama surrounding Tahiry Jose and her boyfriend Vado after he choked her on WeTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” continues to spark discussion. As people accuse both of them of domestic violence, “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the matter.

She shared her opinion on the reality television incident, which also included Tahiry throwing apples at Vado, on her “Bonnet Chronicles” podcast. In the episode, it appeared Tami insinuated that Vado wasn’t the only one to blame for the ruckus.

“Don’t think that I am condoning domestic violence, because I am not. I am a survivor of DV, but I also feel like people need to take accountability in those situations,” Tami said. “If you are a female that puts your hands on a man first, you cannot count on the fact that he has been raised to not hit your a** back. And if he does hit you back, God forbid, to me I feel like that’s a fight. You just fighting at that point.”

She went on explaining, “And please, I’m sorry, I don’t want this taken the wrong way. That does not constitute a domestic violence situation to me. If you are the instigator, aggressor, initiator of physical contact as a female in a relationship and you run up on somebody who ain’t been taught or doesn’t live by the thought process that men should not hit women and they hit your a** back, you gotta take accountability for the fight that you are in and you just got the short end of the stick.”

“True domestic violence survivors I understand who you are. I understand what you represent. I understand the destructive environment that you are in and I send prayers up for you. I’m talking about if you initiate some s**t, you gon’ get what you get and that’s unfortunate, but you have to take accountability in it,” she added.

The choking accident, which occurred in the Thursday, August 6 episode of the WEtv show, made the show decide to kick Vado out of the house. “I can’t have you in the house,” host Dr. Ish told Vado. “I can’t have people doing emotional work in an environment where they don’t feel safe.”

When asked why he attacked Tahiry, Vado tried to defend himself by saying that Tahiry threw apples at his face beforehand. “She can hit you with two hands on the face, you still can’t put hands back on her,” Dr. Ish told him. “You gotta use some words. You can’t use hands. You know you can’t do that. I can’t have you around her.”