Tami Roman Calls Out Tahiry For Putting Her Hands On Vado

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Social media was shocked when WeTV’s Dr. Ish released a clip of Tahiry getting choked by her boyfriend, Vado, on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition — but Tami Roman wants Tahiry to take some accountability as she assaulted Vado first.

Viewers who watched the show were shocked to see Tahiry verbally abuse Vado. She also threw two apples directly into his face baseball style and slammed a chai up against him.

