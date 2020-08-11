Surface Duo: The latest Surface Duo leak shows pre-loaded Microsoft and Google apps – Mobiles News

The upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo tablet is expected to come pre-loaded with Microsoft and Google apps. The tech giant is expected to launch its dual-screen smartphone by the end of the year and ahead of that a well-known tipster Evan Blass has posted new images of the upcoming device that suggests new changes to it.

Going by the image posted by the tipster, nothing much has changed on the design front. The device still features a similar foldable design. However, it now features a new front flash on the top-right side of the screen which wasn’t there in the images shared earlier by Microsoft.



In addition to that, the leaked image also gives us some information about the software and apps that might come preloaded on the foldable. Looking at the home screen of the device in the photo suggests that Microsoft might ship the foldable with a handful of its proprietary apps such as Edge, OneNote, OneDrive Outlook and more.

Apart from this, the leaked device image does not include much information. However, Blass’s post on Patreon website clearly mentions that the Surface Pro will launch with AT,amp;T carrier in the US.

For those unaware, the Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to feature two dual 5.6-inch displays. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Surface Duo is expected to come in two storage variants — 64GB and 256GB.

The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 3460mAh battery and it is said to come equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is said to sport an 11MP rear camera and run the Android operating system. At the time of launch, it is claimed to ship with Android 10 operating system, however, recent leaks have revealed that the company has already started working on the upcoming Android 11 update for the device.