Suncorp Super Netball reveals draw for rounds 4-6

Suncorp Super Netball organisers have locked in the next three rounds of this season’s competition, with 12 games to be played over an day period.

With all teams based in Queensland, each round will see two matches played in Brisbane and two matches played on the Sunshine Coast.

Round 4 takes place this Saturday and Sunday, with Round 5 to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with the teams backing up for Round 6 the following weekend.

Undoubtedly the feature match of Round 4 sees the Sunshine Coast Lightning up against the New South Wales Swifts, with both teams unbeaten through the first two rounds. That match will be live on Nine on Sunday. Elsewhere in Round 4, the Magpies play the Fever, the Firebirds meet the Giants, and the Vixens face the Thunderbirds.

Giants’ captain Jo Harten in action. (Fairfax Media)

“Having now played two rounds, our teams are settling into the hub-style format of the 2020 season so it’s great to have the first six rounds confirmed to provide teams with some certainty for the next few weeks,” Super Netball operations manager Bill Allen said.

“We are now working to confirm the scheduling for the remainder of the season and will continue to confirm the fixture in phases to ensure flexibility to cater for the constantly-evolving COVID-19 situation and changing border restrictions.”

NSW Swifts GS Sam Wallace takes on Melbourne Vixens’ Emily Mannix during last season’s prelim final. (Getty)

The Vixens, Lightning and Swifts have all won their first two matches and are locked at the top of the competition table, while the Giants, Magpies and Firebirds are all still seeking their first victory of the season.

Round Three of the competition starts tonight and wraps up tomorrow, while the league will confirm further fixtures next week.