Stephen Crichton, Penrith Panthers, Peter Sterling predicts bright future

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling has dubbed Penrith youngster Stephen Crichton the next big superstar of the game as he chalks up try after try in a stellar 2020 NRL season.

The top-of-the-ladder Panthers have charged into premiership contention this year, led by a fearsome attacking corps with Crichton, 19, at the heart of their success.

The 193cm-tall, 100kg teenager tops the league with the most tries (12) and the second-most linebreaks (12), and his incredible efforts have not gone unnoticed, especially after Penrith’s 28-12 victory over last year’s grand finalists Canberra – their eighth-straight NRL win.

“I want to say that out of a club that has so many prodigious youngsters, this Stephen Crichton might just be the best young talent we’ve seen come into the game for a long, long time,” Sterling said of the Panthers young gun in Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“He’s now scored in eight consecutive games.

“You have a look at him – he just exudes athleticism and confidence and he’s only going to get better.”

Moses Leota of the Panthers and Stephen Crichton of the Panthers celebrate after winning the round 13 NRL match (Getty)

Remarkably Crichton has only had 17 total NRL appearances since making his debut for the Panthers late last season, but in his 13 games this year, he’s been electric in every single one.

The Samoan centre has not just been useful scoring tries either, he’s also helped out in kicking goals and his defensive tackle efficiency is rated at 83.1 per cent by the NRL.

Sterling explained that if Crichton can produce these sort of results so early in his career, the ceiling is immensely high for what he can produce for Penrith in the future.

“Ivan Cleary basically made that point after the game that he can’t wait to see just where this young man is going to go in the game because he has it all,” Sterling said.

“He’s such a beautiful mover.

“He’ll grow into his body but you can just see the template is there and the final painting will be something to behold.”