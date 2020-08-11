Stephen Colbert Returns to Office After Five Months of Lockdown

CBS

The host of CBS’ ‘Late Show’ is back to his New York office at the Ed Sullivan Building for the first time in five months following coronavirus lockdown.

Stephen Colbert returned to his “The Late Show” hub in New York for the first time in five months on Monday (10Aug20).

After months of filming episodes of his CBS show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” from his own home, the 56-year-old host took to Twitter to reveal he was finally heading back to the office.

“Back to NYC offices tomorrow after five months. Looking forward to broadcasting again from the Greatest City on Earth,” Colbert began, alongside a photo of a bunch of sourdough loaves he’d baked. “And just in time (maybe way past time), I finally cracked that sourdough puzzle.”

However, when he set foot into the building it soon became apparent how long it’d been since he was last there, as Rogen uncovered an unwelcome surprise in his desk.

“Tonight, after five months, I’m back in my office at the Ed Sullivan Building! Unrelated question: how long does desk drawer egg salad keep?” he quipped





It was revealed last week that both Colbert’s “The Late Show” and James Corden‘s “The Late Late Show” will be filming episodes in their studio homes this week.

No audience members will be in attendance for either of the shows, which come after Jimmy Fallon was the first to return to The Tonight Show studio two weeks ago. Conan O’Brien has also filmed “Conan” from the Largo in Los Angeles.