Spring League planning bubble football tournament in fall

The Spring League is currently scheduling a bubble tournament that will take place in Vegas in October, making it the first football league to attempt a bubble format.

According to Spring League chief executive officer Brian Woods, the tournament will include six teams that will be mostly comprised of players who were cut by NFL teams, along with around 20-30 college football players whose seasons were postponed or canceled.

The Spring League was founded by Woods in 2016 and played its inaugural season in 2017. Unlike the XFL or other leagues, the Spring League is not meant to provide an alternative to the NFL. Woods has said that the Spring League’s goal is to “serve as an instructional league and showcase for professional football talent.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Oct. 17, with huddles being banned during games and each team being limited to 19 players, three coaches and three members of the medical staff. The remaining players and staff will be placed in the end zone tunnel or off the field and will only be brought to the field if necessary.

So far, the bubble strategy appears to be by far the most effective for sports in America. The NBA and MLS have thrived in their bubbles, while the MLB has already been hit by several outbreaks while trying to complete its season outside of any bubble. For now, the NFL appears to be committed to beginning its season without a bubble, causing many to doubt that the season will actually be completed.