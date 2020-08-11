Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

6 months ended June 30 3 months ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 $000 $000 $000 $000 Revenue (1,604 ) 4,115 494 3,657 Net Income (1,920 ) 3,832 345 3,539

Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2020 the Company’s assets totalled $65.1 million. These assets included $9.1 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment and $20.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company realized no capital gains on the sale of investments compared to $26,000 of net capital gains during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Revenue in fiscal 2020 did not include a dividend from Fairwater Capital Corporation. During fiscal 2019 a dividend of $3,381,000 was received in May, 2019. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, a dividend of $2,997,000 was paid ($3,146,000 in 2019) to common shareholders.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

