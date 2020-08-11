Snoop Dogg Invites Chika to Do A Collaboration With Him: ‘I Love Your S**t’

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker expresses his eagerness to do a ‘black country song’ collaboration with the fast-rising rapper when he surprised her during an Instagram Live event.

Snoop Dogg is keen to collaborate with rapper CHIKA on a new country song after expressing his admiration for her work.

The star surprised CHIKA during an Instagram Live event on Saturday (August 08) and began praising her work.

“I’m here to tell you I f**k with your music. I love your s**t,” Snoop said. “I play it, I enjoy it. I wanted to tell you that. I didn’t want to, like, let you hear about it. I want you (to) hear it from me, from the Dogg’s mouth.”

Snoop then asked the 23-year-old if she’d like to team up with him for a song, to which she replied: “About what? It depends. I mean, the answer’s yes, duh. But also, about what?”

“As a writer, me myself, when I’m given a task of writing for someone, I like to study what they’ve written and what they’ve done and what they haven’t done,” Snoop added. “I try to give them a piece of themselves that they’ve never tapped into ’cause they can’t really see themselves as good as I can see them.”

She then offered to pen a country song for the mogul, which Snoop insisted he’d be down for.

“I’m writing you a country song. It’s gonna be a black country song,” the Alabama native added. “Southern music, Southern rap especially… It’s a different vibe. It’s a completely different vibe. I’m down for the challenge… This is gonna be some hip-hop country s**t.”

He added: “We gonna mesh. We gonna make this s**t work.”