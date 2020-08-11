Showers and storms to return for NSW, Victoria and South Australia

Much of Australia’s east and south coast will see storms and rain return after the weekend deluge caused floods in parts of NSW.

A low and front are generating showers and storms over South Australia, with rain ahead over western NSW and Victoria.

It comes after welcome rain spread over South Australia yesterday, with Adelaide picking up its best drop in a couple of months – the city’s heaviest rain in two months, following one of its driest July’s on record.

Another cold front and onshore winds are delivering gusty showers over the WA western and southern coasts.

As a result Marine Wind Warnings are currently in place for the Esperance Coast and Eucla Coast in WA as well as the Lower West Coast, Central Coast and Lower South East Coast of South Australia.

Elsewhere, a ridge of high pressure is bringing settled conditions.

Here’s a closer look at the weather in your state for Wednesday, August 11, 2020:

A slight chance of showers for Fraser Island, the Southeast Coast, and the far northeast Cape York Peninsula. Mostly sunny elsewhere, with a risk of frost in the southeast interior, and the chance of morning fog in eastern districts and the Gulf Country District.

There is a Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Bulloo River, with minor flood levels possible at Thargomindah during Wednesday. Up to 60 mm of rainfall recorded over the catchment area late last week is causing river level rises downstream from Quilpie.

Light to moderate northwest to northeasterly winds, tending fresh at times in the southwest and southern interior. Winds turning southwest to northwesterly in the southwest in the afternoon, and tending northeast to southeasterly in the northeast tropics.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be below average about the Central Coast and central interior, warmer than average in the south and southwest, where temps will fall to lows of 8C in Gympie and 9C in Rockhampton.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be well above average in the interior, close to average about the east coast with a top of 24C in Brisbane and Bundaberg.

NEW SOUTH WALES & THE ACT

A shower or two over the southern inland, tending to rain areas over about the Riverina and western slopes of the southern tablelands.

A possible shower through the central inland, and along the southern half of the coast. The chance of a thunderstorm over the southern inland. Snow showers above 1700 metres on the Alps. Possible morning fog patches about the northern ranges and slopes. Early frost patches on the southern ranges.

Daytime temperatures above average in the west and north — with 24C the forecast top for Bourke — and close to average in the southeast, where daily highs of 19C are expected in Wollongong. Light to moderate northeast to northwesterly winds, fresh at times near the coast.

There is currently a Hazardous Surf Warning for: Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

Minor Flood Warnings are in place for the Lachlan River and the Snowy River.

Areas of rain contracting east during the morning with scattered showers to follow, most frequent about the northern slopes of the ranges.

Isolated thunderstorms over western and northern parts during the afternoon and evening.

A mild day with a top of 15C in Bendigo and 16C in Melbourne, where overnight temperatures will drop down to 10C.

Moderate northerly winds, fresh about the elevated areas. A Strong Wind Warning is in place for the West Coast.

Showers extending to most areas from the northwest during the morning and afternoon, tending to rain about the northwest, easing in the evening.

North to northeasterly winds with a Strong Wind Warning is in place for the Central West Coast.

Temperatures set to hit lows of 4C in Hobart and Swansea with highs of 13C in Launceston and Devonport.

A high to very high chance of showers about the southern agricultural area, grading to a slight to medium chance over the far south of the pastoral districts.

Possible thunderstorms extending over the agricultural area.

Cool grading to mild in the northeast with light to moderate north to northwesterly winds tending westerly at times in the west.

Highs of 23C in Oodnadatta and 16C for Adelaide with lows in the state of 7C at Whyalla and Hawker.

Highs of 16C in Bunbury and Kalgoorlie, where temperatures will drop to lows of 7C.

Patchy morning fog over eastern Arnhem, eastern Carpentaria and western Daly Districts. Partly cloudy over the Barkly District. Sunny elsewhere. Very warm over inland parts of the Top End with highs of 28C in Alice Springs, 31C in Darwin.

Moderate west to southwesterly winds south of Ti Tree. Light winds over the Top End, tending light to moderate northeast to northwest elsewhere.

Fire Danger – Very High over the northwest Top End. High elsewhere north of Daly Waters.