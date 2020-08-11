Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van has these special features



Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is known for his charming personality along with giving the world of Indian cinema several hits. Most of SRK’s characters are memorable and all that he does becomes news in the blink of an eye. Shah Rukh’s stardom in monumental and it is rather tough to match it in anyway. If his luxurious home Mannat wasn’t enough, the King of Romance owns a vanity van worth Rs 4 crores. Packed with the best features in town, the vanity van boasts of being extremely chic. Some special features of the vanity van that makes it worth a bomb are…

The van has a large flatscreen TV from Bose.

It has an electric chair, sitting on which one can move across the space swiftly.

Every feature of the van is controlled by an IPad.

It has a separate pantry section, a wardrobe section as well as a special make-up chair and an inbuilt shower.

The floor of the van is built with glass and is also backlit, a section of the van expands when it halts just so King Khan can move inside it freely.

Check out the pictures of the vanity van below…