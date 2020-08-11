Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s “Disappointing” Split

From Maya’s point of view, she said there were “zero signs” that indicated Justin and Chrishell had relationship problems.

“I mean, you know, that was [a] shock to all of us, all the cast. Like we did not see this one happening,” she shared. “I have to give a lot of credit to [Chrishell] because it’s been very tough on her. Obviously… dealing with that and she was so professional. She’s doing better, but obviously it’s still fresh.”

Last November, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce from the real estate agent. News of their split came two years after they married in 2017. In season three of Selling Sunset, which documented the days following the couple’s split, Chrishell discussed what happened to her co-star and friend Mary Fitzgerald.

“He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” she said with tears in her eyes. In her confessional, she added, “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers… and I f–king want answers.”