SaskTel launches ‘Optimum In-home Wi-Fi’ to deliver whole-home coverage

SaskTel has unveiled its ‘Optimum In-home Wi-Fi’ solution to help users fully utilize the bandwidth from their home internet networks.
“Get more coverage and consistent speeds throughout your home. You’ll get an advanced internet gateway and one hard-wired Optimum In-home Wi‑Fi Extender to expand coverage,” SaskTel outlines.
It notes that the gateway and extender work together to ensure that your devices are getting the best connection possible, regardless of what room you’re in. SaskTel notes that the solution utilizes multiple internet access points to create a strong network.
Optimum In-home Wi-Fi is powered by software that automatically steers every connected device to the ideal access point and Wi-Fi channel.
“Delivering whole-home coverage that has the ability to organize all network connections combined with intuitive user controls, Optimum In-home Wi-Fi provides our customers with peace of mind knowing that their home network is well-equipped to handle their household data needs today and into the future,” SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett said in a press release.
It comes with a mobile app that gives customer control of their entire home network. The app lets users change the Wi-Fi password, view all connected devices, monitor the amount of bandwidth each device is consuming and review overall home network performance.
Users can use the app to manage the access points devices are connecting through, and also troubleshoot and resolve home network issues.
Optimum In-home Wi-Fi is now available to SaskTel internet subscribers in 460 communities throughout Saskatchewan starting at $10 per month. You can purchase additional extenders for $5 per month.
Source: SaskTel