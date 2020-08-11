Sara Bareilles to Star on Tina Fey’s Comedy Series ‘Girls5eva’

WENN

The ‘Gravity’ hitmaker is set to play former Girls5eva member Dawn, who is now a bit restless in life while managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens.

Sara Bareilles and Tina Fey are joining forces for a new comedy series for NBCU’s Peacock. Titled “Girls5eva“, the series will follow a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that gets sampled by a young rapper, making the members of the girl group decide to get back together.

“They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?” the logline asks. On the series, Sara is set to play former Girls5eva member Dawn. Her character is described as someone who is now a bit restless in life while managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. However, when the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly reunites Girls5eva, and it might just be exactly what she needed.

“It is a pinch-me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” the “Gravity” singer said in a statement. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

Sara’s acting credits included Broadway’s “Waitress” in 2015 and NBC’s 2018 live production of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!“. However, “Girls5eva” will mark the Grammy-winning singer’s first acting role on a TV series. Meanwhile, she recently executive produced with J.J. Abrams and Jessie Nelson for Apple’s “Little Voice“, a 10-episode musical dramedy series.

Back to “Girls5Eva”, Meredith (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt“) will pen and executive produce the series. Tina and Robert Carlock will also serve as executive producers along with Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.