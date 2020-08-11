Samsung Display reveals new generation of variable refresh rate mobile display panels, making its debut in the Note20 Ultra, helping lower device power usage (Andrei Frumusanu/AnandTech)

Andrei Frumusanu / AnandTech:
Samsung Display reveals new generation of variable refresh rate mobile display panels, making its debut in the Note20 Ultra, helping lower device power usage — By now we’ve become quite familiar with high refresh-rate displays in the mobile space, as the first pioneering 90Hz devices …
