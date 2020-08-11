Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after spending the entire lockdown at his farmhouse

The coronavirus pandemic is something that nobody saw coming. The sudden rise in the number of cases forced the government of various countries to enforce a state of lockdown. When the Indian government announced a lockdown, actor Salman Khan was in his farm house in Panvel in the company of close friends and family. While many who were away from home, arranged for permission to travel back, Salman decided to avoid putting his family at risk and decided to spend the lockdown at the farmhouse.

Now, with the country entering the phase of ‘Unlock’, Salman has finally returned back to the city. The actor was snapped late last night in his car before he made his way inside his residence. Take a look at the pictures below.

