Ryan Day: Ohio State will consider conference switch if needed

Many of those involved with the Ohio State football program appear to badly want to play this fall, and their head coach says they are willing to explore many options to make this happen.

Ryan Day said on ESPN Monday that the Buckeyes are open to exploring another conference to play in.

“If that’s the only option at the time we need to explore it,” Day said, via Dennis Dodd.

The Big Ten reportedly has been leaning towards canceling the college football season, which has led to a vocal response from many of those involved in the sport. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his reasons why a season should take place. Nebraska’s Scott Frost says he wants his school to play and that they will consider a conference switch, too.

The Big Ten has existing TV deals with Big Ten Network, FOX and ESPN. Schools leaving the conference even for just one season could impact these deals. But if the schools are motivated enough to play, some sort of deal likely could be worked out to allow for various scenarios.

As we have already seen with some other contracts, everything is on the table during these times.