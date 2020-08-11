Rosario’s slam boosts Twins past Brewers By





Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam and Randy Dobnak won his third consecutive start as the visiting Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Dobnak (3-1), originally expected to be a spot starter when All-Star Jake Odorizzi began the season on the injured list due to a right intercostal strain, held the Brewers to one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Dobnak has allowed just two runs and 13 hits over 20 innings in four starts and has an ERA of 0.90, the lowest in baseball among qualified pitchers.

Ehire Adrianza had two hits and Alex Avila had a single and two walks and scored a run for the Twins. Taylor Rogers (NYSE:) picked up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

Keston Hiura homered and had two hits to lead the Brewers’ offense. Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter over five innings. He fanned four. Freddy Peralta pitched the final four innings, permitting just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Luis Urias singled and scored one out later on a double off the top of the left field fence by Orlando Arcia.

The Twins answered with four runs in the third. Avila and Max Kepler opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and after Jorge Polanco hit into a fielder’s choice, Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rosario then hit the next pitch 402 feet over the fence in right-center for his fourth career grand slam.

The Brewers cut it to 4-2 in the eighth when Hiura led off with a home run to left-center off an 0-2 pitch from Sergio Romo.

Milwaukee brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth when pinch hitter Manny Pina hit a two-out double down the left field line. But Rogers then struck out pinch hitter Mark Mathias to end the game.

–Field Level Media OLUSSPORT US Online Report Sports News 20200811T035457+0000