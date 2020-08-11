Rob Manfred: ‘I absolutely see a path back for the Cardinals’

The St. Louis Cardinals still have not been able to return to play since a coronavirus outbreak put a halt to their season in late July, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says he believes that there is a path for the team to resume their season.

“I absolutely see a path back for the Cardinals,” Manfred said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “That is dependent on getting enough days with no positives that we’re comfortable that we don’t have any contagion risk. But 100% I see a path back.”

The Cardinals were the second baseball team to pause their season due to an outbreak, as the Miami Marlins had to miss more than a week of play at the start of the season. However, the Marlins were able to resume their season, which is likely why Manfred feels that a turnaround is possible for the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals’ outbreak does not appear to be diminishing, as there were several new cases reported over the weekend, with John Mozeliak, the team’s president of baseball operations, confirming that at least one new player and multiple staff members have tested positive. As a result, the Cardinals were forced to postpone their scheduled series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While Manfred’s optimism is good news for fans, many still wonder if the MLB is doomed to face more outbreaks as long as they exist outside of a bubble format. While the NBA has thrived in Orlando, baseball has already been forced to postpone 29 different games, which affected 11 of the 30 teams.