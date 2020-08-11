Rob Kardashian and Aileen Gisselle Are Not Dating Despite the Dinner Date Video

WENN/Instagram

Although the ‘KUWTK’ star and the Instagram model spark dating rumors with a dinner date video on Instagram, it is reported that GiGi has used Rob as a revenge tool.

–

More details of Rob Kardashian and Instagram model Aileen Gisselle a.k.a GiGi’s relationship have found their way out online. Although they sparked dating rumors with a dinner date video on Instagram, it is reported that the pair are currently not in a romantic relationship.

A source shares to HollywoodLife.com that the video that GiGi shared on the photo-sharing platform was an old one, noting that she is dating someone else now. “The video Aileen posted to her Instagram stories of her and Rob’s date took place quite a long time ago and it’s not new,” says the informant.

The insider adds, “Aileen has been dating boxer Devin Haney since January and they’ve had an on and off relationship for several months now.” Additionally, it is said that GiGi deliberately shared the old footage to get revenge on Devin, who went on a romantic vacation with another model during a break from their relationship.

“During one of their recent breaks, Aileen found out that Devin was going on vacation to Cabo San Lucas with Instagram model, Lira Galore and she couldn’t have been thrilled about that,” the source claims. “So although it’s not 100 percent known why she posted that old video of her date with Rob, it’s certainly curious timing. Aileen and Devin have reconciled since he returned home and they’re all good now.”

While it remains to be seen when exactly the video was taken, it features Rob smiling ear to ear as he talked to her. Getting a little bit playful, GiGi put on heart filters on the video as she continued recording the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. She kept the short clip captionless.

Some fans were happy to see Rob smiling again, but some others advised him not to stay with GiGi before it’s too late, considering that she used to be friends with Ari Fletcher. “He’s gonna get himself caught in a situation again,” one person said. “He about to get played again. smh poor guy. All the girls just want is that last name. So sad,” another person commented, as someone else wrote, “Another black Chyna situation,” referring to Rob’s ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.