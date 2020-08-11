Home Entertainment ‘RHOP’s Karen Huger: Gizelle Bryant Is Jealous Of Monique Samuels!!

‘RHOP’s Karen Huger: Gizelle Bryant Is Jealous Of Monique Samuels!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kaen Huger was shocked to find out that her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Gizelle Bryant would be co-hosting an event with Monie Samuels — she says Gizelle is jealous of Monique.

The pair co-hosted a dinner in Ashley Darby honor — as she recently became a new mom.

“My immediate response was, ‘What the h*ll is going on?’ Gizelle cohosting something with Monique? Gizelle has been absolutely jealous of Monique since season one. And as Monique’s very dear friend, I wanted her to guard herself against any attempt of faketry or shenanigans that Gizelle may bring her way later.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©