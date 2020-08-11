‘RHOP’s Karen Huger: Gizelle Bryant Is Jealous Of Monique Samuels!!

Kaen Huger was shocked to find out that her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Gizelle Bryant would be co-hosting an event with Monie Samuels — she says Gizelle is jealous of Monique.

The pair co-hosted a dinner in Ashley Darby honor — as she recently became a new mom.

“My immediate response was, ‘What the h*ll is going on?’ Gizelle cohosting something with Monique? Gizelle has been absolutely jealous of Monique since season one. And as Monique’s very dear friend, I wanted her to guard herself against any attempt of faketry or shenanigans that Gizelle may bring her way later.”

She continued, “So when I said I smelled a skunk, I smelled a skunk. You’ll smell it, too. Keep watching.”

During Monique’s first season, Gizelle seemed to take an instant disliking to her after quizzing her about her lifestyle and the number of homes she had. The pair bumped heads a few more times, but it seems to be pretty peaceful right now between the two.