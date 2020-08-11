‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Dragged Over Stimulus Check Joke

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is being dragged online after making a joke about stimulus checks.

“TO ALL YOU SLOW B*TCHES, THIS IS A #Repost ENJOY IT FOR WHAT IT IS AND STAY OUTTA MY COMMENTS!!” she warned her fans before sharing the offensive post.

The post was a video clip of her music video, the post was captioned: “Me when I receive my second stimulus check.”

The reality television star may want to hold off a while before making such jokes. The unemployment rate across the country is at an all-time high, and many families are still trying to work out how they are going to make ends meet. Businesses are closing. People are losing their homes, and $1200 does little for the four months the country has been affected by the pandemic.

Jayne’s net worth is said to be around $6 million. Her husband, lawyer Thomas Girardi is said to be worth far more.