Home Entertainment ‘RHOBH’s Eileen Davidson Probably Won’t Be Back On The Show Full-Time

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson has made a few guest appearances on the show — but if her fans were hoping she could be back full-time, they shouldn’t hold their breaths.

“I really can’t even fathom it,” Eileen told HollywoodLife. “I had a hard time when I was on that show and I’m a much happier person when I was off of it. So it would take a hell of a lot to get me back on it. I don’t think so. I tell people it’s like when you left your high school and everyone’s kind of moved on.”

