‘RHOBH’s Eileen Davidson Probably Won’t Be Back On The Show Full-Time

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson has made a few guest appearances on the show — but if her fans were hoping she could be back full-time, they shouldn’t hold their breaths.

“I really can’t even fathom it,” Eileen told HollywoodLife. “I had a hard time when I was on that show and I’m a much happier person when I was off of it. So it would take a hell of a lot to get me back on it. I don’t think so. I tell people it’s like when you left your high school and everyone’s kind of moved on.”

She continued, “It was very difficult, emotionally… everything being out in the open and the public and the things people would say to remain relevant. […]” I had a hard time with all of it. I’m a straight shooter. I lay down the facts and when everybody doesn’t play by those rules, it was excruciating for me. It’s really hard because I was always trying to get some kind of resolution and it’s just not possible in reality TV.”