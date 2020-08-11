Report: since January, a group has been hijacking Tor exit relay nodes to perform SSL stripping attacks, peaking in May when the group ran 23.95% of all nodes (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Report: since January, a group has been hijacking Tor exit relay nodes to perform SSL stripping attacks, peaking in May when the group ran 23.95% of all nodes — At one point, the group ran almost a quarter of all Tor exit nodes. Group still controls 10% of all Tor exit nodes today.
