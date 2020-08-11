Home Technology Report: since January, a group has been hijacking Tor exit relay nodes...

Report: since January, a group has been hijacking Tor exit relay nodes to perform SSL stripping attacks, peaking in May when the group ran 23.95% of all nodes

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Report: since January, a group has been hijacking Tor exit relay nodes to perform SSL stripping attacks, peaking in May when the group ran 23.95% of all nodes  —  At one point, the group ran almost a quarter of all Tor exit nodes.  Group still controls 10% of all Tor exit nodes today.

