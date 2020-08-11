Ranveer Singh sends out his well wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal

Recently, we saw the first pandemic wedding as Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on 8 August 2020 in the company of close friends and family. Now, it seems we might see another one very soon as Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently got engaged to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra took to social media and made the official announcement about his engagement and soon after, the comments section was filled with well wishes from fans and close friends of the cricketer. Ranveer Singh, an ardent follower of the game, too decided to send his well wishes and made a comment on the post. Ranveer Singh wished him saying, “Congratulations bro” added with a heart-eye emoji, heart emoticon, and folded hands emoticon. Take a look at the post below.











Apart from Ranveer Singh, Bollywood personalities like Saiyami Kher and Mukesh Chhabra too sent out their well wishes.