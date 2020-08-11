Questerre reports second quarter 2020 results

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We responded quickly to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing global shutdown during the second quarter. To weather the collapse in oil prices, we cut spending and reduced overheads and operating costs wherever possible. The capital savings and the imminent credit facility renewal have strengthened our financial liquidity. With cost reductions of approximately $3/bbl, we can now operate at a lower breakeven price.”

He added, “The crisis has also created an unexpected opportunity to move our Clean Tech Energy project forward. As securing local supply chains and developing projects to restart the economic recovery and create jobs have become top priorities in Quebec, interest in our project is growing. Late in the quarter, we resumed discussions with stakeholders including farmers, local municipalities and First Nations on their participation and support. We have been very pleased with the recent progress and hope to conclude several participation agreements later this year.”

Highlights

Reengaging with stakeholders to build social acceptability for Clean Tech Energy in Quebec

Credit facilities will be renewed at $20 million

Collapse in oil prices responsible for adjusted funds flow from operations of $0.2 million with average daily production of 2,058 boe/d

Consistent with prior periods, Kakwa continued to account for over three quarters of corporate production. During the second quarter, daily production averaged 2,058 boe/d (2019: 2,035 boe/d). While production remained largely flat over the last year, depressed oil prices severely impacted financial results. Petroleum and natural gas sales declined to $3.4 million in the quarter from $8 million last year and $7 million last quarter with realized prices averaging just over $21/bbl compared to $66/bbl last year and $49/bbl in the first quarter. Despite cost reductions, the lower prices contributed to adjusted funds flow from operations of $0.2 million for the quarter (2019: $2.7 million). The Company anticipates this should improve over the second half of the year assuming oil prices continue to stabilize.

The lower prices also contributed to a net loss of $2.7 million for the quarter (2019: $2.1 million) and $116.6 million (2019: $3.0 million) for the first half of the year. The year to date loss reflects the impairment expense of $113 million incurred in the first quarter largely because of the lower future oil prices. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $0.5 million (2019: $7.5 million) and $3.4 million year to date (2019: $10.4 million).

The Company also reported on the pending renewal of its credit facility with a Canadian chartered bank. Following the review conducted in the second quarter, the facilities will be renewed at $20 million. The renewal will become effective upon the execution of an amending agreement which the Company anticipates will be completed in late August 2020. The renewed facilities will consist of a revolving operating demand loan of $17 million and an uncommitted demand non-conforming revolving facility for $3 million. Any borrowing under the facilities, except letters of credit are subject to the Bank’s prime rate and applicable basis point margin. The effective interest rate on the facility for the first half of 2020 was 3.58% (2019: 4.45%). As at June 30, 2020, $19.3 million was drawn on the facility and the Company held unrestricted cash and term deposits of $12.8 million. Including amounts drawn under the facility, the Company had a net working capital deficit of $9.3 million (2019: $0.8 million).

The term “adjusted funds flow from operations” and “working capital deficit” are non-IFRS measures. Please see the reconciliation elsewhere in this press release.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

For further information, please contact:

Questerre Energy Corporation

Jason D’Silva, Chief Financial Officer

(403) 777-1185 | (403) 777-1578 (FAX) |Email: [email protected]

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including the Company’s reduction in capital spending, overheads and operating costs where possible, the improvement in its financial liquidity, the Company’s view that it can operate at lower breakeven prices, the Company’s view that the pandemic has created an opportunity for its Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec, the Company’s view that interest in this project is growing, its hope to conclude several participation agreements later this year, its anticipation that adjusted funds flow from operations will improve over the second half of the year and its expectation that it will execute an amending agreement for its credit facility in late August.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Questerre which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the effect of COVID-19 on the markets and the demand for oil and natural gas; commitments to cut oil production by OPEC and others; whether the Company’s exploration and development activities respecting its prospects will be successful or that material volumes of petroleum and natural gas reserves will be encountered, or if encountered can be produced on a commercial basis; the ultimate size and scope of any hydrocarbon bearing formations on its lands; that drilling operations on its lands will be successful such that further development activities in these areas are warranted; that Questerre will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities will be consistent with past operations; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Questerre operates; drilling results; field production rates and decline rates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Questerre to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Questerre operates; and the ability of Questerre to successfully market its oil and natural gas products; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of the Company’s products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, changes in development plans of Questerre or by third party operators of Questerre’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Questerre’s oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Questerre’s public disclosure documents. Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other factors may be found under in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Certain information set out herein may be considered as “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Questerre’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio has been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil and the conversion ratio of one barrel to six thousand cubic feet is based on an energy equivalent conversion method application at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent an economic value equivalent at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains the terms “adjusted funds flow from operations” and “working capital deficit” which are non-GAAP terms. Questerre uses these measures to help evaluate its performance.

As an indicator of Questerre’s performance, adjusted funds flow from operations should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. Questerre’s determination of adjusted funds flow from operations may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Questerre considers adjusted funds flow from operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to fund operations and support activities related to its major assets.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash from (used in) operating activities (792 ) 3,098 3,770 2,599 Interest received (33 ) (34 ) (172 ) (35 ) Interest paid 144 181 331 355 Change in non-cash operating working capital 887 (583 ) (1,263 ) 2,290 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 206 2,662 2,666 5,209

Working capital surplus is a non-GAAP measure calculated as current assets less current liabilities excluding risk management contracts and lease liabilities.